The Windsor Police Service has arrested a second of four armed robbery suspects. Two remain at large.

Following an incident on Dec. 28 in the 200 block of Lauzon Road, police have been searching for 33 year-old Kyle Heywood, 37-year-old Joseph Talbot, 36-year-old Jesse Broadfoot and 38-year-old Brian Hands.

On Friday, Hands was brought into custody at the Essex County OPP detachment. He now faces charges for robbery and assault with a weapon.

Talbot was arrested in the 1000 block of Pillette Road on Thursday.

Broadfoot and Heywood are still outstanding. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the WPS Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830.

Anonymous tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online.