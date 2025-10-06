Windsor-Detroit has a new cross-border shuttle service.

The Linq Tunnel Bus launched Monday morning at 6 a.m.

CEO Dhar Bhella says starting the service has been a challenge but is happy with Monday's launch.

As AM800 news reported last month, the new tunnel bus service will be the same as what Transit Windsor offered.

Bhella says the service will run on a regular schedule, seven days a week, but users can expect some changes.

"We will be changing it down the road," says Bhella. "We're just checking to see how the traffic flow is, and then we'll be adjusting accordingly, but right now it's every day, on the hour, every hour."

He says Windsor riders will be picked up at Bruce Avenue and Riverside Drive West.

"Bruce-Riverside is the initial pickup, and then McDougall and University is the drop-offs when we're coming back," he says. "That's one of the stops to drop off at."

Bhella says the service will be operating this week for the busy sports week in Detroit.

"We will be running the buses during these times, so hopefully everything works out," says Bhella.

According to the company's website, there are three drop-off locations in Detroit.

They include Washington Blvd and Jefferson Srv Rd, Cass Ave and Michigan Ave, and the Tunnel Plaza at Mariners Church.

The drop-off locations in Windsor include McDougall St and University Ave E, along with Bruce Ave and Riverside Dr W.

The cost of using the service is $15 per person, one way.

Transit Windsor ended its regular tunnel bus service to Detroit on August 31 after it was cut during the city's 2025 budget process.

Transit's Special Events bus is operating until December 20.