A new cross-border shuttle service is coming to Windsor-Detroit.

The Linq Tunnel Bus is expected to launch next week in the region.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, founder Dhar Bhella says the tunnel bus service will be the same as what Transit Windsor offered.

He says the bus will be offering a regular schedule, seven days a week.

"Monday to Thursday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the hour, every hour, and Fridays and Saturdays it's 6 a.m. until 12 a.m., and Sundays 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.," he says.

Bhella says there will be buses for special events.

"We have three buses as of now, and we will be running two for special events as well as the original one on a regular schedule," says Bhella.

He says relaunching the service is the 'right thing to do'.

"Windsor Transit shutting it down and for someone to step in and just continue it," he says. "I was hoping to start it back when Windsor Transit shut down back on August 31, but just logistics wasn't cooperating."

Bhella did not have an exact date when the service would be launched but is hoping for some time next week.

He says he's working out some 'kinks' with insurance companies.

Transit Windsor ended its regular tunnel bus service to Detroit on August 31 after it was cut during the city's 2025 budget process.

Transit's Special Events bus is operating until December 20.