An event will be held this weekend to bid farewell to the tunnel bus.

The regular tunnel bus service that runs between Windsor and Detroit will officially end on August 31.

To mark the end of this historic service, Activate Transit Windsor Essex and Transportation Riders United - a Detroit-based advocacy group - will host a joint event on the second-to-last day of service.

The event will be held at Rock Bottom Bar & Grill on August 30 at 7 p.m.

A motion to override mayor Drew Dilkens' veto of a budget amendment to continue funding the transit service to downtown Detroit failed in February, ultimately ending the cross-border service.

The city's 2025 budget called for the elimination of both the regular tunnel bus and the special events bus.

Joshua Sankarlal, director of advocacy with Activate Transit Windsor Essex, says everyone is invited to attend.

"We're essentially just bringing people over from both sides of the border to commemorate, and share stories and experiences that everyone had on the tunnel bus. It's kind of a shared, mutual experience between our two countries."

He says it's a lighthearted event to commemorate the service.

"We will be having an event at the end of December that's more advocacy, maybe rally focused, to talk about the service itself as it comes to a close. But this one is really just about having people share what made it special to them."

Sankarlal says the disappointment is still there.

"It is something that really defines the relationship between Windsor and Detroit, and was something that people could rely on to connect with their family, to get to work, and removing it is not only a difficult and a tough decision for how think about ourselves - Windsor and Detroit - but it's also going to impact people in a very real way."

A transit bus has been running between between Windsor and Detroit since the tunnel first opened in 1930.

The special events bus will continue to run until December 20, 2025.

If possible, those planning to attend the event are asked to RSVP by clicking here.