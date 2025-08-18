The Beer Store has announced more closures.

According to a news release, The Beer Store is shutting down 12 more stores in the province including the store in Harrow.

The closures go into effect at the end of the business day on October 19.

Essex mayor Sherry Bondy says she's upset to hear about the closure.

"I'm devastated, says Bondy. "I'm devastated for the customers but especially the employees. You know we do have a pretty busy beer store."

She says the closure announcement caught her off guard.

"I'm actually shocked," she says. "There's really no words, I'm really upset. I don't think that this should be done but how do you stop it now and I'm sure they have their reasons but this is just a sign of the times with what's happening with convenience stores selling alcohol at every corner."

Bondy says customers in Harrow like to go to The Beer Store.

"They have a better selection then convenient stores," says Bondy. "So we are in an area where we have a lot of tourism as well. So I'm wondering if that was taken into consideration that people look for The Beer Store branding when they want to purchase alcoholic beverages that are known as beer."

Harrow's store in located on King Street West.

The news release says it was a difficult decision to close the stores.

Two locations in Windsor closed in July.

The stores were located at 790 Goyeau Street and 1780 College Avenue.

The Beer Store in Ridgetown is closing September 14.