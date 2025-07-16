Ontario's main beer retailer says it's closing another 10 stores across the province due to changing market conditions.

The Beer Store says locations in Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton and several other cities including Ridgetown are scheduled to close by the end of the business day on Sept. 14.

The Beer Store's vice-president of retail, Ozzie Ahmed, says the "difficult" decision to close additional stores was made due to changing market dynamics.

The retailer has announced dozens of other store closures since the Ontario government expanded the sales of beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails to grocery and convenience stores last year.

The government signed an agreement with The Beer Store providing up to $225 million to help the company make a stable transition, protect jobs and ensure the availability of bottle return and recycling.

Part of the new agreement includes keeping at least 300 stores open until Dec. 31.

The Beer Store says customers can continue to return empty beer containers at its stores or return dealers near them to get their deposits back.

It says all grocery stores selling alcohol will also be required to accept empty cans and bottles starting Jan. 1 next year.