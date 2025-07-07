Two locations in Windsor of The Beer Store are officially closed, effective Sunday.

The two stores are at 790 Goyeau Street and 1780 College Avenue.

The announcement was made earlier this year that nine total locations would be closing, including the two in Windsor.

"The Beer Store is modernizing operations to meet the needs of marketplace -- this means making the difficult decision to close some stores," said Ozzie Ahmed, vice president of retail, when the announcement was made.

"We know this will be disappointing to many customers and our valued employees. We don’t make this decision lightly; it is part of our ongoing commitment to business sustainability and serving the needs of our customers."

When the announcement was made, John Nock, president of United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) Local 12R24, told AM800 News that 20 Windsor workers would be impacted .

Nock said six full-time workers, 14 part-time workers and two managers would be offered other opportunities at the four Windsor locations that were to remain open.

-With files from CTV Windsor's Kate Otterbein and Bailey Shakyaver