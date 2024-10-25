Unionized workers at Clear Medical Imaging in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent have hit the picket line.

The workers, who are represented by Unifor Local 2458 went out on strike Friday morning at 7 a.m. to back contract demands.

According to the union, wages, benefits, mandatory overtime and job security are key issues in the dispute.

Local 2458 secretary/treasurer Mike Kisch was out on the picket line with members at the Ouellette Avenue location.

He says the mood on the picket line has been terrific.

"Picket line started at 7 a.m., horns starting beeping at 7 a.m. ," he says. "So a lot of support from the public. Even people still walking up to the clinic, very understanding and obviously very supportive of the workers."

Kisch says the employees perform critical work.

"There's very high standards that have to be met but we also understand the public is going to be directly impacted," says Kisch. "There are however other clinics in the community not to the same extent as Clear Medical Imaging but you got ESR, Belle River, Jackson Park, so we've actually urged some members of the public already even this morning to reach out to them."

He says the workers certified last November to join the union and this is a first contract for them.

"We're hopeful that this is not going to drag out long but quite honestly this is in the employer's hands to give us a call," he says. "We are ready, willing and available 24/7 to go back to the bargaining table in the hopes of getting these members a very fair and well deserved collective agreement. The workers deserve nothing more."

The union represents 130 members at 11 locations in Windsor, Tecumseh, LaSalle, Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Local 2458 president Ken Durocher told AM800's 'Morning with Mike & Meg', that talks broke around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon after the employer told the union "there was no more movement on the company's last offer."

No new talks are planned.

A pop up on Clear Medical Imaging website states "Clear Medical Imaging is currently experiencing a strike. At this time, all facilities are closed and we are not providing services. We are hopeful the strike will end quickly, and once over we will work quickly to reschedule all appointments."