A suspect is now in police custody after an assault at a downtown bar.

Windsor police say 40-year-old Sarah Wilkinson turned herself in at police headquarters.

She was wanted after officers were called to a bar in the 500-block of Ouellette Avenue last month, after she allegedly struck an employee multiple times in the face with her knees.

Investigators previously said a woman confronted a man about a shirt he was wearing.

Police said the suspect then began recording an employee and accused her of supporting the message on the shirt.

She was told to leave but struck the worker several times in the face with her knee before fleeing on foot.

Earlier this week, police issued an arrest warrant after she was identified.