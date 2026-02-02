Windsor police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a woman wanted in connection to an assault at a downtown bar.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Ouellette Avenue on Jan. 22 , where the suspect allegedly struck an employee multiple times in the face with her knees.

The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Sarah Wilkinson, who is wanted for assault.

Wilkinson is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Wilkinson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.