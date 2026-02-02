Windsor police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a woman wanted in connection to an assault at a downtown bar.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Ouellette Avenue on Jan. 22, where the suspect allegedly struck an employee multiple times in the face with her knees.
The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Sarah Wilkinson, who is wanted for assault.
Wilkinson is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Wilkinson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.