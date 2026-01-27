Windsor police are looking for a female suspect following an assault at a downtown bar.

Officers were called to an establishment in the 500-block of Ouellette Avenue last Thursday and determined there was an incident on January 13th where a woman confronted a male patron about a shirt he was wearing.

Police say the suspect then began recording an employee and accused her of supporting the message on the shirt, was told to leave, but struck the worker several times in the face with her knee before fleeing on foot.

Injuries were non-life threatening.

The suspect is described as white, 35-45-years old with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.