Striking workers at Best Western Plus Waterfront Hotel in Windsor will vote on the company's 'final offer'.

According to Ironwood Management Corporation, the Ontario Labour Relations Board through the Ministry of Labour will hold a vote with the unionized workers on Monday, June 16.

Last week, the management corporation said the offer would provide employees the best overall compensation of any private-sector hotel in the region and that they asked Unifor Local 195 to allow its members to vote on the proposal, but the request was denied.

Ironwood is the official management company of the Best Western Plus Windsor Waterfront on behalf of its owner FHC Hotels & Resorts.

37 full and part time workers at the hotel hit the picket line to back contract demands on Sunday, June 1.

There have been no new talks between the company and union since the workers went out on strike.

Unifor Local 195 president Emile Nabbout says it's unfortunate the company went in this direction.

"This is the first time our local goes through this process and we'll see if the company truly knows the members more than the union and we will go from there," says Nabbout.

He believes negotiating is the best avenue to secure a tentative deal but says it's the company's right to take the 'final offer' to the ministry and force the vote.

"We trust the judgement of the bargaining team that the offer on the table a few days before the expiry of the collective agreement is not satisfactory and hope the members support the union committee," he says.

Nabbout says the vote will be done electronically next week.

He says he's not sure when the results will be known.

"We don't know how long that will take," he says. "A strike will continue until the negotiations resume or the vote taking place go in favour of the company"

The union represents workers in guest services, housekeeping, and maintenance.