The management company for Farhi Holdings Corporation states that FHC Hotels & Resorts Inc. is disappointed by the strike action initiated by Unifor at Best Western Plus.

Ironwood Management Corporation is the official management company of the Best Western Plus Windsor Waterfront on behalf of its owner FHC Hotels & Resorts.

37 Unifor Local 195 members walked off the job at the Best Western Plus in downtown Windsor on Sunday to back contract demands.

The union represents members in guest services, housekeeping, and maintenance at the hotel.

The statement provided by Ironwood says that FHC Hotels & Resorts Inc. is disappointed by the strike, and that over the past three years, there have been increases in wages even as they face soaring costs in property taxes, utilities, insurance, and rising interest rates.

The statement says that the current offer would provide employees the best overall compensation of any private-sector hotel in the region and that they have asked the union to allow its members to vote on the proposal so they can make an informed decision, but that request was been denied.

Ironwood adds that Unifor has declined to engage the Ministry of Labour Relations or to consider mediation or arbitration, and that they remain ready to resume discussions at any time.

Meanwhile, Unifor has called on the employer to return to the bargaining table with a serious offer that increases wages and withdraws concessions.

-with files from AM800's Dustin Coffman