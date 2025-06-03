Things are getting heated outside of the Best Western Plus Waterfront Hotel in downtown Windsor.

According to Unifor Local 195, the company attempted to bring in scab workers on Monday.

Local 195 president Emile Nabbout says the union wants a peaceful strike but admits stress and emotions are raising on the picket line.

He says police were called to the picket line on Monday.

"Employer tried to bring the scab in," he says. "We don't want those people to put themselves in the middle of this dispute. There are jobs available elsewhere so we're asking anybody being asked by the company to cross the picket line and take over and steal the job from our member to refrain from entering. We will continue as a union to have a peaceful strike and the support that we have in the community and we're really asking people to refrain from entering the facility in order to perform our job."

Nabbout confirms the company did present a 'final offer' to the union before walking away from the table.

"Final offer is very disgraceful and it doesn't meet the expectation of our members," says Nabbout. "So the bargaining team doesn't believe the final offer will be acceptable by the members but we were hoping to continue to having a dialog on bargaining but the employer walked away from the table."

He says the company has been making a profit for a long period of time.

"Farhi Corporation have bring in refugees," he says. "This hotel been making record profit for a year and a half. They have been having the hotel filled with refugees. This is taxpayer dollar and this company has been making so much money."

Nabbout says no new talks are planned between the union and Ironwood Management Corporation.

Ironwood Management Corporation is the official management company of the Best Western Plus Windsor Waterfront on behalf of its owner FHC Hotels & Resorts.

37 full and part time workers went out on strike to back contract demands early Sunday morning.

Local 195 represents workers in guest services, housekeeping, and maintenance at the hotel.