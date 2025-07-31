The strike at Best Western Plus Waterfront Hotel in Windsor could be coming to an end.

Unifor Local 195 has announced a tentative deal has been reached between the union and Ironwood Management Corporation, the official management for the hotel on Riverside Drive.

President Emile Nabbout says the two sides have been talking for the past couple of days and were able to reach a tentative deal with the assistance of well-known people in the community.

He says the union is endorsing the deal.

"There was some talk between us and the company in the last couple of days with a mutual assistance from well-known people in the community," he says. "We were able to reconnect and find a mutually agree tentative deal to be ratified by our members tomorrow."

Nabbout says the union understands there are challenges but believes this tentative deal is the best that can be done at this moment.

"There's definitely some changes to the term and the new tentative deal that we're going to present and we are endorsing this tentative deal," says Nabbout.

He says workers will vote on the tentative agreement Friday morning at the union hall on Somme Ave.

"Our members are always willing and ready to return back to work," he says. "They have no interest to sit on a picket line and they are pleased to hear that we have a tentative agreement and hope they support the union's position to endorse this new deal."

37 full and part time workers hit the picket line on June 1 to back contract demands.

The employees on strike include those in guest services, housekeeping, and maintenance.

The union has said in the past, 'money' is a key issue in the labour dispute.