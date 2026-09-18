Spitfires to battle rival Knights in season opener

Windsor Spitfires vs. London Knights at the WFCU Centre on Sept. 20, 2025.

The wait is over.

The Windsor Spitfires will return to the ice tonight for the 2026-27 season opener.

The Spits have travelled to London to battle the rival Knights as part of a home-and-home series.

Windsor has their eye on the prize after losing in the Western Conference final this past season, where the team lost to the Kitchener Rangers, who went on to win the Memorial Cup.

The Spits will look to keep their momentum going after winning three of their four preseason match-ups.

Windsor’s roster has been heavily shaken compared to last season, with a number of new, young kids.

One of those new players includes 16-year-old forward Lauchlan Whelan who was selected by the Spits in the first round, 16th overall, of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.

Whelan says the mindset and attitude is what matters most moving into the regular season.

“Competing every single time around the ice, having an honest effort, and giving everything you have. I think that’s just what I need to have to bring to the table for this team. And we’re so skilled, we’re a young team, we have a lot to prove this season, we’re going to be really good. I’m excited to watch us grow... and Go Spits Go.”

Forward John McLaughlin returns to the Spits for his second year and says the team is excited.

“We’ve got a lot of new guys, but just everybody is figuring out our coach Greg Walters’ system, and just getting comfortable around the rink. But I think it’s going to be a great year, and we’ve got a bright future.”

Spits head coach Greg Walters says the team is ready to go.

“We lay down the foundation here, and you get your identity. It’s a brand new team, and we work. So I give the kids a lot of credit, they’ve worked extremely hard, they’re competitive, and we’re ready to go.”

Puck-drop is set for 7 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:45 p.m. on AM800.

The Spitfires will then host the Knights on Saturday night for their home opener at the WFCU Centre. Puck drop for Saturday’s game is set for 7:05 p.m.

-with files from CTV Windsor’s Bob Bellacicco