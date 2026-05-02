After a hard-fought battle in Kitchener, the Windsor Spitfires’ season is over.

Kitchener’s Dylan Edwards scored the winning goal in overtime, sending the Rangers to the OHL final for the first time since 2008.

A heartbreaking loss for Windsor after they dominated the first period, up 3 goals to 1.

But over the next two periods, the Kitchener Rangers turned things around scoring 3 goals of their own.

A second-period goal by AJ Spellacy resulted in a score of 4 goals a piece at the end of regulation.

So, we headed to overtime.

It seemed neither team was going to allow for an opening until 17-and-a-half-minutes in.

That’s when Edwards scored.

With that Kitchener wins the Western Conference Final in 5 games.