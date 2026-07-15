Spitfires sign Lauchlan Whelan in 1st round pick

The Windsor Spitfires have signed Lauchlan Whelan in the 1st round pick.

A new addition to the Windsor Spitfires’ roster.

The Spits have signed forward Lauchlan Whelan to the red, white and navy.

Whelan was selected by the Spits in the first round, 16th overall, of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.

The 15-year-old from Cobourg, Ontario, stands at 6-feet and weighs 165 pounds.

Whelan spent the past three seasons with the Quinte Red Devils. During the 2024-25 season, he recorded 20 goals and 21 assists for 41 points in 23 games. In his OHL Draft season, he appeared in 34 games, recording 32 goals and 22 assists for 54 points.

Whelan says he’s incredibly honoured to sign with Windsor and is grateful to the organization for believing in him.

On Tuesday, Whelan was named to Canada’s National Under-17 Development Camp.