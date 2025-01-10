The Windsor Spitfires will look to keep their win streak alive as they travel to take on the rival London Knights.

The Spits extended their win streak to eight games after their 4-3 overtime victory on Sunday afternoon against the Niagara IceDogs.

Earlier this week, Windsor moved up to 5th place on the Canadian Hockey League's Top-10 Rankings list from 7th, while the Knights continue to dominate the list by remaining in first - a position they've held for seven weeks.

However, in the OHL, London and Windsor are tied in the standings overall, with both teams sitting at 61 points on the season. Windsor has a 29-7-2-1 record, while the Knights hold a 30-6-1 record.

The two teams played a home-and-home series in mid-December, where each team won in their respective arenas.

Spits fans will see a new face on the team after Windsor added forward Luke McNamara to the group ahead of Friday's OHL trade deadline. The Spitfires acquired the 19-year-old from the Kingston Frontenacs.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:45 p.m.