The Windsor Spitfires have added to their forward group ahead of Friday's Ontario Hockey League trade deadline.

The Spitfires have acquired 2005-born forward Luke McNamara in exchange for a draft pick; Niagara’s 5th in 2025.

McNamara, a native of Mississauga, was drafted in round one (15th overall) by the Saginaw Spirit in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection.

The 19-year-old is in his fourth season in the OHL, having spent time with both Saginaw and Kingston, playing 226 games and collecting 101 points.

So far this season, McNamara has played in 36 games with Kingston and has recorded 6 goals and 12 assists for 18 points.

He calls it an awesome day.

"Coming to a winning team, obviously with Windsor, and hopefully chase a Memorial Cup. Just super excited to be a part of it, it was a crazy couple of days, but I'm finally here in Windsor, and I can't wait to get started," he says.

McNamara says he's a two-way player who is versatile.

"I can play in all different types of situations, anywhere—right wing, left wing, or centre. I feel like that's a big part of my game, definitely physical. Good on draws. Just do anything to help the team win," he says.

The OHL trade deadline is Friday, Jan. 10, at 12 p.m.

The Spitfires are back on the ice Friday night in London.

AM800 has the broadcast starting at 6:45 p.m.