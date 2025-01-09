The Windsor Spitfires are back as one of the top five ranked junior hockey teams in Canada for the first time since November.

The Canadian Hockey League's Week 13 CHL Top-10 Rankings has the Spitfires fifth in Canada.

Windsor, winners of eight in a row, were seventh in the Week 12 rankings.

With 26 wins and only two regulation losses over their last 29 games, the London Knights continue to hold down the No. 1 spot, a position they've held since Nov. 19.

Trailing in second is the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, followed by the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League.

The Kitchener Rangers have moved up two spots to find themselves at a season-best fourth in the rankings.

The next rankings will be released the week of Jan. 13, following the 14th week of regular season action in all three member leagues of the CHL.