The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Increasing cloudiness early this afternoon. Wind becoming east 20 km/h this morning. High 10. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..cloudy. Rain beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind east 30 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low 6.

Saturday..rain ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h in the afternoon. High 13. UV index 4 or moderate.

Saturday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of rain. Low plus 2.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 5.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15.