A slight improvement in the unemployment rate in the Windsor area last month.

Statistics Canada reports the local jobless rate improved to 9.3 per cent in March compared to 9.4 per cent in February.

Stats Canada says the economy lost 33,000 jobs in March, the biggest loss since January 2022, while the national unemployment rate ticked higher.

The agency says the unemployment rate for March rose to 6.7 per cent compared with 6.6 per cent in February.

The drop in jobs reverses some of the gains made by the economy at the end of last year and into January.

The overall decrease came as 62,000 full-time jobs were lost in the month, offset by a gain in part-time employment.

The wholesale and retail trade sector lost 29,000 jobs in March, partly offsetting an increase of 51,000 in February.

The information, culture, and recreation sector lost 20,000 jobs.

with files from The Canadian Press