The Windsor Spitfires are getting ready for Game 1 of the Western Conference final.

The Spits are back on the ice preparing for Friday night's game against the Kitchener Rangers.

Windsor has won eight straight playoff games after sweeping the Guelph Storm and Flint Firebirds in the first two rounds.

Spitfires head coach Greg Walters feels the two best teams are now going at it.

"They're a great hockey team," says Walters. "They went all in at the deadline, and they got some big pieces, and so did we. So we're really happy with where we're at and how we've played. We're going to have to take it up another notch."

He says it's no secret his team is detailed and defence first.

"We've lived and died by it," he says. "If you look through the stats through the whole season, we're right there defending against anybody, and that definitely needs to continue."

Walters says Kitchener plays 'a good style' of hockey.

"It's going to be tight checking, and we have to make the right plays at the right time, and we got to take advantage when they're out of structure, but when they're in structure, we got to get pucks in behind them and use our forecheck," says Walters.

The Rangers swept the Saginaw Spirit in the opening round and beat the Soo Greyhounds in five games in the second round.

Kitchener finished first in the Western Conference and has home ice advantage.

Game 1 goes Friday night at The Aud at 7 p.m.

The AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell gets underway at 6:45 p.m.

Game 2 of the series takes place Sunday at 6 p.m.

The series returns to Windsor for Games 3 and 4.