The Windsor Spitfires have advanced to the OHL Western Conference final.
Carson Woodall and Cole Davis each had a goal and an assist to lead Windsor to a 5-3 win over Flint in Michigan Thursday night.
The Spits win the best-of-7 series 4-0.
Goal Davis delivers 🚨— Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) April 17, 2026
Cole Davis gives the @SpitsHockey the lead heading into the second intermission of game four!#WSRvsFLNT | #OHLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/fSg1HRNzXi
They will face the winner of the Kitchener-Sault Ste. Marie series.
The Greyhounds stayed alive with a 4-2 over the Rangers in the Soo Thursday night.
Kitchener leads that series 3-1 with Game 5 in Kitchener Friday night.
SPITFIRES SWEEP THE BIRDS AND ARE OFF TO THE WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS!!!#WindsorSpitfires #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/kxnnsRt1y4— xy - Windsor Spitfires (@SpitsHockey) April 17, 2026