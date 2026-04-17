The Windsor Spitfires have advanced to the OHL Western Conference final.

Carson Woodall and Cole Davis each had a goal and an assist to lead Windsor to a 5-3 win over Flint in Michigan Thursday night.

The Spits win the best-of-7 series 4-0.

Goal Davis delivers 🚨



Cole Davis gives the @SpitsHockey the lead heading into the second intermission of game four!#WSRvsFLNT | #OHLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/fSg1HRNzXi — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) April 17, 2026

They will face the winner of the Kitchener-Sault Ste. Marie series.

The Greyhounds stayed alive with a 4-2 over the Rangers in the Soo Thursday night.

Kitchener leads that series 3-1 with Game 5 in Kitchener Friday night.