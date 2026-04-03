The Spitfires are now into the second round of the playoffs and will face the Firebirds.

It was a close game in the first period, with both Windsor and Guelph scoring two goals each.

In the second period, rookie Johnny McLaughlin scored two goals - 90 seconds apart - to open the floodgates for the Spitfires.

The score was seven to two, going into the third period, when Windsor would continue to dominate scoring another four goals.

Guelph would get a third goal past Joey Costanzo late in the third period, but it wouldn’t be enough to turn the tide against the Spitfires.

Windsor will now face the Flint Firebirds in the second round.

Flint swept Owen Sound in their first round.