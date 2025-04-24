A forward with the Windsor Spitfires has been assigned to the American Hockey League now that the playoff season is over.

The Chicago Blackhawks have assigned A.J. Spellacy to the Rockford IceHogs in the AHL.

Spellacy was a third round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and in January he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks.

The Spitfires playoff run came to an end on Tuesday night when they fell 2-1 in overtime in Game 7 to the Kitchener Rangers.

Spellacy recorded 18 goals and 19 assists for 37 points in 62 regular season games this year. In the playoffs, he recorded three points in five games played.

The IceHogs began their run in the Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday night.