The Windsor Spitfires have been eliminated from the OHL Playoffs following an overtime loss in Game 7 to the Kitchener Rangers.

The Kitchener Rangers won Games 4, 5, and 6 to push a Game 7 match-up, and won 2-1 in overtime in a reverse sweep at the WFCU Centre.

The Rangers scored first about halfway through the first period. Windsor's Carter Hicks tied the game halfway through the second period.

No goals were recorded in the third - pushing the game to overtime.

After 15 minutes of play, Luke Ellinas scored his second goal of the night for the Rangers to win and advance.

Injuries and illness played a huge factor in the series going to the deciding game as the Spitfires had multiple players missing games including captain Liam Greentree, AJ Spellacy, and Carson Woodall.

The Rangers will now advance to take on the London Knights.