Windsor Spitfires forward AJ Spellacy is one step closer to playing in the NHL.

Spellacy has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks that runs through the 2026-27 season worth $975,000.

He says he is excited to take this step forward.

"It's been a dream of mine to play in the NHL and I think this is a good start at that," Spellacy said. "It was big for me and my family and just thankful for all the people who have helped me along the way."

Spellacy has the possibility of sharing with the ice with current Blackhawks players like Tyler Bertuzzi, Connor Bedard, and former Spitfire Taylor Hall.

"Original six franchise, just a really historic franchise, a lot of great players that have played there and still play there, so I think it's awesome," he said. "Just being a camp, getting to learn from those guys was amazing, so I can't imagine playing alongside with them."

The 18-year-old has posted 25 points (11G, 14A) in 40 games with the Spitfires during the 2024-25 season, and 80 points (39G, 41A) in 154 OHL regular-season games with the Spitfires from 2022-25.

He says he understands that at any time the Blackhawks can call him up.

"I think I'm going to stay in Windsor for the rest of the year, but next year I hope to go to Chicago and make the team," Spellacy said. "But I could be sent back to Windsor too, so we'll see how that goes."

He was originally drafted by the Blackhawks in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.