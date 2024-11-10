The Windsor Spitfires are on a two-game losing streak after a loss to the Spirit in Saginaw Saturday night.

The Spirit were leading 4-0 by the end of the second period.

In the third, the Spits' Noah Morneau found the back of the net on a powerplay to break the shutout.

A late empty netter by the Spirit let them skate away with a 5-1 win.

The Spitfires return home to the WFCU Sunday to faceoff against the Peterborough Petes.

Puck-drop is set for 4:05 p.m.. with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 3:50 p.m. on AM800.