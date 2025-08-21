A 16-year-old girl from Calgary has died following last week's personal watercraft collision.

Provincial police say she died on Wednesday.

The teen was air lifted to a trauma centre in London with life-threatening injuries after last Thursday's crash on Lake St. Clair near Couture Beach in Lakeshore.

She's the second teen to die as a result of the crash.

A 17-year-old girl from Windsor-Essex was taken to hospital after the crash where she was pronounced dead.

Two other girls, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old suffered with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the crash happened around 2 p.m. and say a personal watercraft was towing a tube, striking a steel breakwall near the shoreline.

Police say first responders and nearby residents rescued the girls from the lake.

The OPP says the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team, Essex County OPP Marine Unit and members from the Lakeshore OPP Detachment continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.