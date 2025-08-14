A teen girl is dead, and three others are injured after a personal watercraft collision on Lake St. Clair.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say officers from the Lakeshore detachment along with Essex-Windsor EMS and Lakeshore fire responded to a marine collision Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. on Lake St. Clair near Couture Beach in Lakeshore.

According to police, the crash involved a single personal watercraft.

Police say first responders and nearby residents rescued four girls from the lake.

A 17-year-old girl from Essex County was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

Police say a 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital and then air lifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Two other girls, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The OPP says its West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team is assisting Essex County OPP Marine Unit and members from the Lakeshore OPP Detachment with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.