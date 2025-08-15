The investigation continues into a fatal marine incident in Lakeshore.

Provincial Police were called to Couture Beach around 2 p.m. Thursday and now say a personal watercraft was towing a tube which struck a steel breakwall.

A 17-year old girl from Essex County was pronounced dead in hospital, while a 16-year old girl was airlifted to a trauma centre in London where she remains with life-threatening injuries.

Two other teens, a 15 and 17-year old were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say no other details will be released at this time but ask any witnesses to come forward.