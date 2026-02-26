A second suspect is charged in connection with Windsor's first murder of 2026.

A 44-year-old man was found unresponsive in the parking lot of Windsor Regional Hospital early last Wednesday morning.

Police say the man was pronounced dead after life-saving efforts.

31-year-old Brandon Gerald Leigh was arrested the following day and charged with first-degree murder.

Police have now charged 25-year-old Robert Joseph Labrecque, who was arrested earlier this week on outstanding warrants and while in custody was also charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators say the suspects and the victim were known to each other, and the incident is believed to be isolated.