A 44-year-old Windsor man has died in what police suspect is the city's first homicide of the year.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, an unconscious man who suffered a fatal injury, was located in the parking lot of Windsor Regional Hospital’s Metropolitan Campus on Lens Avenue.

The victim was later pronounced dead in the emergency department, according to police, who added the Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

A large police presence was seen in the 1650 block of Elsmere Avenue between Tecumseh Road East and Hanna Street.

