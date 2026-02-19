A 31-year-old-man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a homicide that occurred Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on February 18, Windsor Police officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Windsor Regional Hospital's Met Campus after a 44-year-old man was found unresponsive in the parking lot.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead in the emergency department.

A preliminary investigation by members of the Major Crimes Unit determined that the victim had sustained a fatal injury just prior to being transported to the hospital and left outside the facility.

Officers identified a suspect and tracked him to a residence in the 9200 block of Broderick Road in LaSalle.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, the Windsor Emergency Services Unit executed a warrant at the house and took the suspect into custody without incident.

Brandon Gerald Leigh has been charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators have determined that the suspect and victim were known to one another.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.