David Musyj has a new job title in London.

He is now the supervisor of London Health Sciences Centre. (LHSC)



The province announced the appointment Wednesday morning and says Musyj has been appointed to the role to strengthen the hospital's governance, accountability, and ability to deliver the best possible care to Ontarians.



Since May, he has been the acting president and CEO of LHSC.



In a release, the province says Musyj "will work closely with the London Health Sciences Centre Senior Leadership and staff to address concerns regarding hospital governance and operations, and management practices, including concerning financial performance, that were found as a result of a third-party review."



The release goes on to say, "Musyj will provide regular updates to the Ministry of Health and Ontario Health on his work, leading to a final report that will help restore effective governance structures and practices, improve hospital finances and stabilize operations at LHSC, to deliver the best possible care to patients and their families."



Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) says the appointment does not result in any changes at the local hospital.



The WRH board approved Musyj's leave of absence to fulfill his role in London.



With Musyj on leave from WRH, Karen Riddell has taken over the role of acting president and CEO.

