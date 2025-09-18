The search for a 37-year-old Windsor man continues.

Windsor police say officers are conducting search operations on Thursday, September 18, for David Pavao in two areas of the city.

According to police, officers will be searching around 675 Tecumseh Road West and the area of Grand Marais Rd W. and Huron Church Rd.

Police say there is no threat to public safety, and residents should avoid those areas until further notice.

Earlier this month, members of the Windsor Police Public Order Unit scoured ditches along Road 11 and Albuna Townline.

Pavao was last seen on Aug. 14 in the 1000 block of Brock Street in Windsor’s west end.

Police say it is unusual for him to go this long without contacting his family.

He is described as Black with a light complexion, about 5 foot 9, with a medium build and with tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.