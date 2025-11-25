The Salvation Army Windsor has officially launched its 2025 Christmas Kettle campaign.

The campaign officially kicked off on Monday with a flag raising ceremony at the South Windsor Citadel. The Salvation Army Brass Band performed as the flag was raised, symbolizing the start of the season of giving.

This year's goal is to raise $250,000, which is slightly higher than last year's target of $240,000.

The funds raised will directly support vital programs and services that help individuals and families facing food insecurity, homelessness, and economic hardship across the region.

Despite concerns of not reaching their fundraising goal in 2024, the campaign exceeded the goal and nearly $258,000 was raised.

Major David Bond, corps officer of the South Windsor Citadel, says it's great to see the kettles go out to their locations.

"It's great to see the volunteers at our place getting things ready, and it kind of kicks off the Christmas season. And it creates that anticipation, and excitement that everybody just loves about the Christmas season."

Jason Linton, Executive Director at the Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope, says they're seeing the increase in food bank usage and for other services.

"The donations that come in through our Kettle, they all go directly into our food bank and services that we provide, programs that we provide to our clients. So every dollar that's donated in Windsor, stays in Windsor, and helps the people that are most vulnerable."

Linton says they're hoping for another great year.

"Every last year we were halfway through the campaign, we were struggling a little bit... and a little worried, but then by the end we overachieved our goal which was absolutely wonderful, and we hope the same for this year."

The Christmas Kettle campaign will run until December 24.

There are 15 kettle locations across the city this year, positioned mainly in high-traffic shopping areas. Donations can also be made online or in person at any Salvation Army location.

Those interested in volunteering for the campaign can reach out to the local Salvation Army.