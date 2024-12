This year's Salvation Army's Christmas Kettle Campaign in Windsor-Essex has exceeded its fundraising goal.

According to a social media post, $257,651 was raised.

This year's goal was $240,000.

The campaign kicked off on November 15 and ran until December 24.

The Salvation Army says money raised stays within the community, supporting essential services such as food security programs, emergency shelters, and empowerment initiatives year-round.

Last year, $242,000 was raised.