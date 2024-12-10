The Salvation Army is feeling the impact from the ongoing Canada Post strike.

"The Salvation Army is extremely concerned right now, and that's why donations are so critical at this time," says Cortney Harkin, Public Relations Officer for Southwestern Ontario for the Salvation Army.

She says the organization is facing a shortfall in donations due to the strike, which is jeopardizing essential support for those who need assistance.

The Salvation Army's holiday donations are down by 50 per cent, which equals roughly $9.3-million in seasonal giving. 65 per cent of the organization's fundraising is done from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 to cover the annual budget.

The Salvation Army is now urging donors to give through alternative methods such as online, by phone, or in-person during the annual Christmas Kettle campaign.

Harkin says they are extremely concerned.

"65 per cent of our fundraising is done from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 to cover our annual fundraising, and two-thirds of that is generally done by mail-in donations. So, the postal strike is absolutely affecting us a great deal."

She says there are many ways people can continue to donate.

"So they can always all 1-800-SAL-ARMY, and there you will be met with a lovely person who works for the Salvation Army, you're able to speak to them, you're able to speak to them, you're able to make sure that your donation is going where you want it to, if you want to choose that it goes directly to your community you can do that. You can also visit SalvationArmy.ca and you can make a donation safely right online. Or you can visit one of our many kettles."

Harkin says 50 per cent of those using the organization's foodbanks are first-time users.

"And we know this to be true right in the Windsor community as well, that's just showing just how tough people are finding the times right now if 50 per cent of those that are accessing our food banks are first-time users. It could be your friends, your family, your neighbours, and right now what we're seeing is a lot of people are having to make impossible choices in their day-to-day lives."

The Salvation Army provides essential programs and services across 400 Canadian communities, including in Windsor-Essex.

The Salvation Army provides individuals and families with food, shelter, rehabilitation, long-term care and palliative care, Christmas assistance, after-school programs, camps and school nutrition programs for children and youth, life-skills classes and more.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) have been on strike since Nov. 15.