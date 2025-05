LaSalle councillors declared a vacancy on council Tuesday night.

The formality follows the passing of longtime councillor Sue Desjarlais who passed away on April 21 from an undisclosed illness.

Desjarlais served the town for nearly 20 years after she was first elected to LaSalle Town Council in 2006.

A report will be brought forward during the May 27 council meeting outlining the options available for filling the vacant seat.