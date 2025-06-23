Second time's a charm for the Town of Amherstburg.

In March, the town applied to the Ontario golf cart pilot program , following Lakeshore's successful application .

This marked the second application for use on Bois Blanc Island, or better known as Boblo Island, after the first application was denied two years ago.

The Ministry of Transportation has informed the town that its expanded the golf cart pilot program to include Amherstburg, effective immediately.

Councillor Linden Crain says this is great news.

"This is going to be discussed at our council meeting on June 24, which is this Tuesday, that the town has been, effective immediately, accepted into the pilot project program for golf carts on specifically Bois Blanc Island," said Crain.

Crain says island residents aren't able to use golf carts just yet as the town is still required to draft a bylaw.

"I don't believe it will be taking place this upcoming council meeting from looking at the agenda here, but in the future a bylaw will be drafted, council if they so choose would then pass that bylaw, and then residents on Bois Blanc Island would be able to operate golf carts between April 1 to November 30 every year," he said.

The pilot program is scheduled to run until 2031.

Crain says there would need to be an educational period informing residents that golf cart use is prohibited elsewhere in the town, should a bylaw be passed.

"Signage on Boblo for sure, letters going out to the residents, communication on the town's website and social media platforms, really wherever the town can put the message across, that's where I would like to see it, but we'll know best from staff which direction we should head," Crain said.

Crain says the town also asked for Lake Erie Country Club to be included in the pilot, however it was not mentioned in the reply from the ministry.