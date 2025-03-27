Following Lakeshore's successful application to the Ontario golf cart pilot program, the town of Amherstburg has submitted another application for use on Bois Blanc Island, or better known as Boblo Island.

Councillor Linden Crain says the town's previous application was denied two years ago.

"This really all sparked from the Bois Blanc Island Home Owners Association," he said. "Loris Boschin sent us a letter on behalf of their board of directors and requested that we look into it again, and that request was sent on Monday."

He says the town's application covers Boblo Island and the Lake Erie Country Club.

"This exact same request we put in in 2023, we have sent in again for those two areas in the town, hopefully the provincial government will change their mind," Crain said.

Crain says those communities have been requesting the use of golf carts for quite some time.

"The speed on the island may perhaps accommodate golf carts traveling between houses, it's a small tight knit community there, same with Lake Erie Country Club, it's not a very high traffic area, and they're looking to use golf carts," he said. "There's a number of restrictions that will be in place if they are apart of the pilot project."

The pilot program, which runs until 2031, would allow residents and visitors to use golf carts on roads with a speed limit of up to 50 kilometres per hour.