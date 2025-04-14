Golf carts will be on the roads in Lighthouse Cove as early as Monday afternoon.

The Municipality of Lakeshore will host a golf cart registration event for residents on Monday April 14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lighthouse Cove Lions Community Park at 248 Quenneville Drive.

In February, Lakeshore council approved the bylaw to participate in the provincial pilot project that allows residents and visitors to use golf carts on roads with a speed limit of up to 50 kilometres per hour.

Ward 6 Lakeshore councillor Larissa Vogler says once a golf cart is successfully registered and meets all the requirements, residents are free to use them on the roads right after the event.

"First thing you need is valid driver's licence, so residents will need to bring that along with them," she said. "They'll also need to bring along a description of their golf cart, photos of the front and back of the cart that show that the required safety features have been implemented on that cart. The modifications that need to do to bring us up to those MTO standards, and they'll also need to bring a certificate of insurance."

Vogler says per Ontario Ministry of Transportation rules, residents will be able to use their golf carts from April 1 to November 1 each year during the provincial pilot program which runs until 2031.

"We will be able to enjoy those warm summer months, but once the snow starts to fly it's time to pack those carts away until the following spring," Vogler said.

Vogler says if residents are not able to make it out to Monday's event, registration will be ongoing and done on an annual basis...

"At any time going forward if residents log in to Lakeshore.ca/GolfCartPilot, they can register online at their leisure," she said.

Golf carts cannot be operated until a licence is issued to the applicant.

Before the event, residents should review the registration process and FAQ section online at Lakeshore.ca/GolfCartPilot

To register, residents will need:

" A description of the golf cart.

" A photo of the front and back of the golf cart.

" A valid A, B, C, D, E, F or G (full) Ontario driver's licence (or out-of-province equivalent).

" Confirmation that the Golf Cart Registration Fee ($84.75, including HST) has been paid.

" Proof of insurance for use on municipal roads for the Golf Cart Pilot project in Lighthouse Cove.

A debit machine will be on-site to process registration fee payments.