Price tag unclear for Fancsy Family Hospital as construction begins

Windsor Regional Hospital staff, Premier Doug Ford, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens, Essex County Warden Hilda MacDonald, and others celebrate the official groundbreaking of the Fancsy Family Hospital. July 16, 2026.

The mayor for the City of Windsor and the Warden of the County of Essex state that while they are thrilled to see ground broken at the site of the Fancsy Family Hospital, they’re unsure of the updated costs to build it.

Drew Dilkens and Hilda MacDonald spoke during the groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, where both leaders stated that the price tag for the new acute care hospital that will serve residents of Windsor-Essex has yet to be shared.

EllisDon has begun the work of Phase 1, which includes the construction of a 700-vehicle parking garage, an education and administrative building, and site infrastructure. This phase is expected to take three years to complete.

In 2014, officials stated the estimated cost of the project was $2-billion. Since 2017, the City of Windsor and the County of Essex have allocated funding within their budgets for the new hospital, with the city and county contributing $100-million each.

By the end of 2026, the county has $65-million in the reserves.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says the city is committed to ensuring they have the $100-million ready.

“We also know having gone through COVID, seeing the effects of inflation, we expect the price of the hospital to increase over time. We need to sort what those numbers look like and of course we’ll have no certainty until the actual contract closes and is awarded, and then we’ll know what the price tag is and we’ll have to work with the government from there in order to figure out how to make sure the local community’s share is paid for.”

Essex County Warden Hilda MacDonald says it’s unclear if more funding will be needed.

“We don’t know that yet, it’s a little premature for that kind of information. And I imagine we’ll be having that conversation later on in the fall... that’s my expectation.”

Windsor Regional Hospital President and CEO Kristin Kennedy says they don’t have an accurate number at this point for what the updated price tag is.

“We’re hopeful that come fall in partnership with Infrastructure Ontario we’ll be able to disclose a more accurate number. At this point, we’re not allowed to share it just because we don’t want to impede the process of tender right now, and some of the contracting that we have to do. There’s a specific model we’re working in that’s a little unique.”

Kennedy says the city and county are aware there are anticipated cost increases.

“Hopefully in the fall once we know a little more we’ll be able to work with the municipalities as well as with the City of Windsor. They are well aware that there is an anticipated increase in cost, and we are working - Windsor Regional Hospital itself - with the ministry to see what opportunities there are from a local share perspective as we try to navigate that in the coming months.”

Kennedy says the tendering process to select a team to design, build and finance the main diagnostic and treatment block as part of Phase 2 is underway.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford stated during the ceremony that while he doesn’t have the exact cost, he is a “prudent fiscal manager” and the province will spend what it takes and won’t spare a penny.

Now that the ground has been broken, construction will continue onsite until the doors of the new acute care hospital open.

This new multi-billion-dollar hospital at County Road 42 and the 9th Concession will serve residents of Windsor and Essex County for generations to come.