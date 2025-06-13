Positive news for local feeder plants as the Windsor Assembly Plant returns to two shifts sooner than expected.

Unifor Local 195 President Emile Nabbout says while there is still anxiety about the future, that this is a win for his members.

In early May it was announced that there would be alternating and fluctuating work schedules at the Windsor Assembly Plant for 12 weeks. It was also announced that the addition of a third shift at Windsor Assembly has been postponed until 2026.

The two shifts weren't set to return to full production until June 30, however, it was announced earlier this week by Unifor Local 444 that they would return to full operation by June 23.

Some workers that Local 195 represents were affected by the fluctuating work schedules, with some week-to-week shutdowns, or only skeleton crews working in the feeder plants during that time period.

Nabbout says reductions to shifts at Windsor Assembly caused reductions to shifts at the feeder plants as well.

"Whether we run a skeleton crew, it depends on each facility, or they reduce the shift operation, or reduce the number of the people. So each facility is doing their own thing, but the end result is that there is an impact when there is a reduction in shifts."

He says there is still high levels of anxiety due to tariffs.

"Since November of last year, the concern remains the same, as everybody knows prior to November of last year we were hoping that we'd have Windsor Assembly Plant running three shifts, not two shift operations, and everything changed so quickly. There is a drastic impact on our members, on the community, on everybody."

Nabbout says they have to take little wins where they can.

"Boost the moral and continue being positive. And we're going to continue working with all stakeholders, from government, to investors, to corporations, to make sure that we are on the right track to preserve all the work here, and protect Canadian jobs."

Local 195 represented approximately 800 members. Unifor Local 444 represents 4,500 workers at the assembly plant and 1,250 workers at area feeder plants.

The Windsor Assembly Plant is home to the Chrysler Pacifica minivan and the all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona.