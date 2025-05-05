Another update for employees at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Unifor Local 444 posted to social media Monday evening stating that Stellantis notified the union that employees can expect alternate and fluctuating work schedules moving forward for the next 12 weeks.

On April 2, Stellantis announced that production at the Windsor Assembly Plant and its feeder plants would be paused for the weeks of April 7 and April 14 due to tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Employees returned to work the weeks of April 21 and 28. The plant is idle this week, but is slated to have full production for the week of May 12.

The social media post states that the plant will experience some weeks with full production, some weeks will see only one shift working, and other weeks will see the plant totally down.

Local 444 also states that according to Stellantis, the expected addition of a third shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant later this year has been postponed until 2026.

James Stewart, President of Unifor Local 444, says the company won't say the production shutdowns are due to tariffs.

"They're not coming out and saying it's about tariffs, they're saying it's about preparing for a launch, but we know it's about tariffs. It's having an affect on our production, it's having an affect on sales, it's having an affect on everything."

He says the start of the third shift has been pushed back again.

"They've always said they're committed to the third shift, they had eluded to it, it was supposed to come in February of this year, it was postponed until the second half of this year, the end of third quarter, beginning of first quarter. They notified us that it'll be postponed into 2026."

Stewart says there is more concern from employees.

"It's getting more worrisome as time goes on. Just since our posting went out, my phone has been blowing up a little bit from members, and I'm sure all of our officers and the plant representatives are facing the same thing. So our members are concerned, for sure."

A statement for Stellantis says "We shared with our Windsor Assembly Plant employees, Unifor and suppliers our modified production schedule through July. These modifications are necessary as we complete the 2025 model year build and prepare for the launch of the 2026 model year Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Voyager/Grand Caravan and Dodge Charger. We will continue to monitor the situation."

The Windsor Assembly Plant produces the Chrysler Pacifica minivan, parts for the Chrysler Grand Caravan, and builds the all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona.

Unifor Local 444 represents 4,500 workers at the assembly plant and 1,250 workers at the feeder plants.