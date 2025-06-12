Two shift production is set to return to Windsor Assembly sooner than expected, according to the union representing workers at the Stellantis plant.

On Wednesday, Unifor Local 444 updated its members through its social media pages full two shift operation would return on June 23.

The automaker had put the workforce on alternating layoffs, in part, pointing to the economic uncertainty created by new U.S. tariffs brought in by the White House.

All workers weren't set to return to full production until June 30, according to a union schedule.

CTV News has reached out to Stellantis for comment.