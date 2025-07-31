Police have located a suspect vehicle in connection with a shooting in Windsor.

Investigators released a picture of the vehicle Tuesday afternoon, described as a light-coloured early 2000s Lexus.

On the night of Saturday, July 26, police say a person on Riverside Drive East near Pierre Avenue shouted obscenities at another vehicle before someone in the suspect vehicle fired a shot.

Damage was discovered to the rear window of the complainant's vehicle, but no injuries were reported.

The suspects are described as follows:

-Driver: Black male in his 20s, with short black hair.

-Front Passenger: Middle Eastern male in his 20s, with short black hair and a full black beard.

-Rear Passenger: Middle Eastern male, also believed to be in his 20s.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who can identify the suspect or vehicle is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.